“Sonic Frontier” BGM introduction video “Super Sonic – Lyric Video” is now available!

Sega Co., Ltd. announced that “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, which is currently on sale on the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam) platform, uses Florida’s back hardware Kellin Quinn, the frontman of the nuclear rock band Sleeping with Sirens, as the singer of this work, brings the lyrics video of the music “Undefeatable” of the first giant: GIGANTO battle.

■ “Sonic Uncharted Frontier”BGM「Super Sonic – Lyric Video」

In the future, we will also introduce the remixed BGM in the game “Sonic Unknown Frontier” at any time, so stay tuned!

A message from Tomoya Otani, the sound director of “Sonic Unknowing Frontier”

The music design of this work pays attention to the combination of movement and stillness. The Super Sonic battle is the climax of the action part. It can be said to be the most exciting scene in the game. We hope to use the impactful episode to set off the atmosphere, so produced this metalcore, post-hardcore style of music. Please enjoy it with the lyrics video!

Introduction to “Sonic Uncharted Frontier”

In “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, you can use the unique supersonic action in the Sonic series to gallop freely on the vast island, and experience a new endless action adventure.

The stage of the main story of this work is the “Starfall Islands”, an unknown island where ancient civilizations are sleeping. On the island, there are ruins full of mysteries and creepy enemies, where Sonic will start a new adventure.

As a next-generation level-type action game, this game expands the playability of the world map itself and evolves into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set up all over the map, players are not restricted by the concept of the track, and can experience the fun of high-speed action games in an all-round way.

In the “playable world map”, many elements such as “combat”, “puzzle solving”, “side missions” and “computer space” are prepared for players. These elements can decide the order of the game according to the player’s play style.