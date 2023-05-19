5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Crete

A 5.1 magnitude tremor shook the Mediterranean island of Crete on Thursday evening. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the earthquake happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. local time (21:00 CEST) near the village of Tymbaki. The center of the quake was about nine kilometers below the surface of the earth. Because of this, the earthquake was strongly felt.

Local media also reported that numerous residents ran into the streets. According to initial information from the state broadcaster (ERT), there were no injuries. The earthquake was also felt in the tourist regions in the north of the island, according to the reports.

Crete lies north of a deep tectonic rift where the African and Eurasian plates meet. Earthquakes occur again and again.

