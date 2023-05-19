Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro released, S680 processor, starting price HK$1780 – Qooah

On May 18, Huawei held a summer full-scene new product launch conference, which brought us many new products, including the latest product of the Changxiang series-Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro.

In terms of appearance, the design of Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro is comparable to that of the flagship. The front screen adopts an ultra-narrow frame design, and the screen plastic bracket is removed to further increase the screen-to-body ratio. The minimum frame is only 1mm. The back is based on the design of the Huawei Xingyao ring, and it is made into a new Xingyao double ring design. There are three color options: Mint Green, Yaojin Black and Galaxy Silver.

In terms of performance, Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro is equipped with a 6.8-inch audio-visual large screen with a 94.9% super-large screen ratio on the front, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Equipped with Snapdragon 680 processor, built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 40W fast charge.

In terms of shooting, Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro has a front-facing 8-megapixel single lens, and a rear-mounted 50-megapixel main lens + 2-megapixel make-up lens.

The biggest selling point of Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro is that it has a flagship-level texture based on the market positioning of a thousand yuan phone, and is equipped with a super-capacity battery, which locks in the needs of offline and young user groups.

In terms of price, Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro is priced at 1599 yuan (about HK$1780/NT$6910) for 8GB+128GB, and 1799 yuan (about HK$2000/NT$7780) for 8GB+256GB.