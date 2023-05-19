OpenAI launches the ChatGPT app for iPhone

OpenAI has announced that it has released the app for its ChatGPT service on the iPhone. The application, available onApp Store, offers users the ability to use ChatGPT through a native app that does not include ads. It’s currently only available in the US, but OpenAI says it’s coming to more countries “in the coming weeks.”

As announced by OpenAI in a blog postChatGPT per iPhone it will offer the same set of features of the web version of the service. This will include support a ChatGPT Pluswhich allows users to subscribe to get more advanced versions of the service.

The completely ad-free application will also sync your ChatGPT history across all your devices, including the web version. It also includes support for Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system. This integration with Whisper will allow you to take advantage of voice input in the ChatGPT app for iPhone.

As ChatGPT has gained popularity in the past six months, such as the app Bing di Microsoft for iPhone has seen a big surge in popularity after the integration of ChatGPT, several scam apps have emerged on the App Store lately. Apple has taken action against these apps, in part by blocking those that use “GPT” in their name. By releasing its own version of ChatGPT for iPhone, OpenAI hopes to definitively “eliminate” all these apps and guaranteeing the possibility of using the service comfortably even on smartphones.

ChatGPT for iPhone is available to US users today United States. The company announced that the availability “will expand to other countries in the coming weeks”.

