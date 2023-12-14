Home » List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp on January 1, 2024 – Mi Bolsillo
List of cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp on January 1, 2024

As technology continues to advance, some cell phones will be left behind when it comes to popular messaging app WhatsApp. Starting on January 1, 2024, certain older cell phone models will no longer be compatible with the app.

So, which cell phones will not be able to run WhatsApp in 2024? According to various sources, including El Tiempo, Mediotiempo, and First Hour, the following cell phone models will be affected:

– iPhones older than the iPhone 6
– Android phones running on versions older than 4.0.3
– Windows Phones running on versions older than Windows Phone 8.1
– Some older BlackBerry and Nokia phones

The potential loss of WhatsApp functionality on these devices has prompted concerns among users who rely on the app for communication. However, there are solutions to avoid being left without WhatsApp.

According to El Tiempo, users can upgrade to a newer phone model that is compatible with the app. Additionally, Mediotiempo warns users to be aware of this change and start planning ahead to avoid any inconvenience.

It is important to note that WhatsApp has made efforts to keep its app running on as many devices as possible, but as technology progresses, some older models simply cannot keep up.

As January 1, 2024 approaches, it would be wise for users of the affected devices to start considering their options to ensure they can continue using WhatsApp for their communication needs.

