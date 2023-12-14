Sony PlayStation and Insomniac Games Hacked: What Will Happen Next?

Sony and PlayStation are facing a challenging time this holiday season as Insomniac Games, a subsidiary of Sony, was the victim of a hack. The cyber thieves, known as Rhysida, have threatened to reveal confidential materials from the console as well as personal information about company employees. This includes information on the upcoming games “Marvel’s Wolverine” and the next “Marvel’s Spiderman” that are expected to launch in 2024.

The hackers have given Sony and PlayStation a seven-day window to either request a ransom or else the stolen data will be auctioned off. The cybercriminals are demanding 50 Bitcoins, equivalent to around 35 million pesos, as the starting price for the auction.

In response to the breach, Sony has confirmed the incident and is actively investigating the situation. According to the company’s statement, they have no reason to believe that other divisions within Sony have been affected.

The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of major corporations to cyber threats. Sony Corporation, a Japanese multinational company based in Tokyo, is known for its wide range of electronic products, entertainment ventures, and technological advancements. Some key areas of Sony’s business include consumer electronics, gaming consoles, entertainment divisions such as Sony Pictures and Sony Music, and research and development in various technological fields.

While the company is facing challenges due to the cyber attack, it remains to be seen how Sony and PlayStation will respond to the demands of the hackers and safeguard their data and employees in the future.

