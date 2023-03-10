The sleep of hundreds of citizens was interrupted in the early hours of the morning due to a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9, the epicenter was in the municipality of Los Santos, Santander.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the telluric movement was recorded at 04:18 in the morning this Friday. with depth of 151 kilometers. Inhabitants of various areas of the country such as Santander, Caldas, Cundinamarca, Valle del Cauca and Bogotá recorded moments of anguish on social networks.

For its part, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported that so far no victims, injuries or material damage have been reported. However, they continue to monitor remote areas of the country in order to verify their status.

In the capital of the country, several residents of apartment towers evacuated to prevent the strong earthquake.

#ULTIMAHORA | Strong seismic event with magnitude 5.9. shook various parts of the country. Network users reported feeling it from different cities. pic.twitter.com/Nr4A59GeNf — THE NEW CENTURY (@ElNuevoSiglo) March 10, 2023

Once the tremor occurred, the Bogotá Fire Department began monitoring possible emergencies. So far there are no emergencies and normality is reported in the 20 towns of the country’s capital.

🚨 After the telluric movement that was felt in Bogotá, we are monitoring possible emergencies. 🚒 At the hour, normality is reported in the 20 locations. We will remain attentive to any situation. pic.twitter.com/TeL0cWoVkM — Bogota Official Firefighters (@BomberosBogota) March 10, 2023

What to do before an earthquake?

Anticipate danger by identifying high-risk sites in your home, educational center or workplace.

Secure heavy objects that can fall and injure people to the wall, for this you can use plastic straps, ropes, nails or properly installed screws.

Gather your family to define in a participatory way the emergency plan in case of an earthquake, as well as the routes to evacuate the house.

Make sure you know where and how to turn off the water, gas, and where to turn off the electricity.

Always keep your emergency kit ready with a first aid kit, radio and spare batteries, flashlight and whistle, a reserve of food and water, frequently checking the expiration date and its status, and plastic for the weather.

What to do during an earthquake?

Keep calm. Do not run away, avoid panic can be as dangerous as the earthquake.

Activate your family emergency plan. Follow previously established evacuation routes.

If you are inside a building and cannot get out, find a safe place to protect yourself.

If something is falling, take cover under a sturdy table or desk.

Stay away from windows, bookcases, mirrors, hanging plants, and other heavy objects that could fall.

Use the radio to find out about the situation and follow the recommendations of the relief agencies.

What to do after an earthquake?