Army Chief General Asim Munir has assured in a meeting with the country’s big businessmen, industrialists and investors that the risk of Pakistan’s default is over and now the country will successfully come out of the difficult economic situation. We will not only develop but we will emerge as a prosperous nation. Federal Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar was also present in this meeting of businessmen and industrialists along with the Army Chief. Expressing that the current economic difficulties will be overcome, he asked the businessmen to remain confident and determined. Difficulties come to nations and we are also facing difficulties, but we have left behind worse situations and we are stable and permanent. As far as political instability is concerned, the army has decided that there will be no interference in political affairs, so the politicians will have to solve their own political affairs. On this occasion, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there have been serious difficulties with the IMF due to the program, now they have reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF after making difficult decisions and it is expected that the same The contract will be done this week. What the Army Chief has said to businessmen, industrialists and investors to get out of the country’s risk of default is generally encouraging and a proof of the false propaganda of those elements who have long only supported the current government. There is no doubt that due to some wrong decisions of the former government before the current government came to power, the IMF has The attitude had changed, due to which there were talks of the default of the country, and the current government, by taking harsh decisions under dictatorial compulsion, not only put its political reputation at stake, but also spread a negative impression among the public due to the gradual increase in inflation. But the fact is that all this was inevitable and even now the harsh conditions of the IMF are increasing instead of decreasing and it is possible that the ruling coalition parties will have to pay more for it in the upcoming elections. It can be inferred from the circumstances that after such drastic measures, at least the risk of default of the country has been averted And finally, this period of difficulties will also pass, after which the prospects of economic development will become brighter and brighter. The Army Chief said that if it is about avoiding the risk of default of the country, there are facts behind it which are known to him and it is clear from the presence of the Federal Minister of Finance in the meeting with the businessmen and participating in the briefing. The government is succeeding in putting the economy in the right direction, on this occasion the statement of a leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf and former minister Fawad Chaudhry is also noteworthy in which he has said that the businessmen met the army chief for their business interests. Fawad Chaudhry’s words are absolutely correct in the sense that this section, according to him, gives prescriptions for fixing the country’s conditions on every occasion, the purpose of which is actually personal interests, but as far as investors, industrialists, big As far as the businessmen’s suggestions are concerned, of course each section can talk about overcoming their problems and closing their personal interests, but now it has become necessary to stop this process because according to the available information, the rescheduled meeting is also after repeated requests of the concerned businessmen. could be settled and allegedly, just as the Army Chief on behalf of the head of a political party “relationships” Q Imam Kirke categorically denied the meeting and clarified once again that the armed forces have adopted a policy of total abstinence from interfering in political affairs, so the political leaders should settle political matters among themselves, thus with the army chiefs of the past. A policy of avoiding “interest-based” meetings of other sections should also be adopted now. These business classes themselves should focus on settling all their affairs with the government (whoever it may be) in consultation, because it is the government’s job to make policies and now that the budget is not too long away and It is possible that the features of the budget have started to be decided, so the business community should organize talks and seminars in big cities to clarify their problems and difficulties and convey their voice to the government under the organization of Chambers of Commerce, Association of Traders, etc. Budget seminars can also be held before the presentation of the budget, although the statement of a responsible person came out recently that now our budget will be made by the IMF, in which case the relevant sections should also prepare and give their suggestions. Healthy economic activities can be started in the country and we can come out of the difficult economic situation.