New Epson SureColor SC-Px500 printers: the four models offer comprehensive specifications for copy shops, photo studios and poster printing and production.

The group consists of three units from 24 inches: SureColor SC-P6500E single roll, SC-P6500D dual roll with PostScript and SC-P6500DE dual roll. Designed for photo labs, copy shops.

The Epson SureColor Px500 printer range

Finally a unit from 44 inches (SureColor SC-P8500DL ) with built-in 1.6-liter ink pouches for printing photos and poster large format in large print runs. All four join the existing 44-inch SureColor SC-P8500D model to form the SureColor SC-Px500 series. It now offers a complete printing solution for copy shops, professional photo studios, print shops and poster production.

Print on any medium

High image quality, low running costs, small footprint and ease of use. In addition to these features, the three new 24-inch models allow you to print on a wide range of media, including cardstock. While the 44-inch model features smart functions and ink pouches that are seamlessly integrated into the printer’s design, with a streamlined and pleasing aesthetic.

PrecisionCore print head and new 6-colour ink set

All printers of this series are also equipped with the innovative technology Epson Micro TFP PrecisionCore. As well as a printhead with protection against dust and particulates, which allows you to reduce maintenance costs. Common to all is also the 6-colour Epson UltraChrome Pro6 pigment ink set. Now also includes an additional gray to further expand the color gamut. This solution reduces management costs compared to other 8-color models while ensuring very high color results.

Easy, compact, fast, the SureColor SC-Px500 printers

Extremely compact and easy to use, the SureColor Px500 series models offer high print quality, advanced IT features and high levels of security and device management. These include NFC security and PIN-encrypted or password-controlled access required by the market segments they serve.

Con print speed up to 18m2/hour with no loss of image quality and front accessible controls to simplify the user experience, the SureColor SC-Px500 series is designed to increase productivity. Thanks to the practical, customizable 4.3-inch touch panel, they allow intuitive use. While the paper roll can be loaded or removed with ease via the automatic loading mechanism.

The range of SureColor SC-Px500 photo printers expands

Productivity is further improved thanks to the platform Epson Cloud Solution PORT. It allows you to remotely check the status of the printer on smartphones and tablets while the device is running. Performance can instead be monitored via Production Monitor, which provides real-time updates. So as to ensure high productivity and rapid resolution of any problems during maintenance.