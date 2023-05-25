5 tips to take advantage of the mid-year bonus

Many Colombians are looking forward to the mid-year season, since between June and July companies offer their employees the first semester service bonus, which makes it easier to purchase products, services and even tourist plans for vacations.

It is worth remembering that the service bonus, like vacations and severance pay, is a mandatory social benefit paid by companies to their employees.

The premium consists of the payment of 30 days of salary for each year of work or proportional to the time worked. In general, it is paid at two times of the year, in the middle of the year and at the end, during the December season.

Technology companies celebrate the arrival of this time, as it represents an increase of 25% of their average sales, taking into account that many people will take advantage of this extra money to renew their technological equipment, appliances and essential items for their work and leisure.

“From Alkomprar we hope to accompany all the people who wish to renew their technological equipment, at this time when a large part of Colombians will receive extra money for our work in the first half of the year. In our projections, cell phones will be 50% of the total products that will be sold this season,” said Natalia Aguirre, marketing director of Alkomprar.

Additionally, he shared five tips to take advantage of the premium safely and effectively.

– Buy on secure sites that have payment portals that protect the consumer. Chain stores with virtual stores must have a guarantee and secure payment systems for the customer’s cards and means of payment, in such a way that their personal information is not at risk and their product arrives at home effectively and efficiently.

– Avoid withdrawing the entire premium in unsafe places or with a high density of people. Criminals are aware of the extra money that a large part of Colombians will receive and therefore they will be on the lookout. It is vital to withdraw the money in safe places such as shopping centers with little flow of people, in order to avoid forms of theft such as “freighting” or “tickles”. It is more advisable to make payments by card or buy online.

– Review several options and buy calmly: The excitement of having extra money can be very counterproductive, causing people to rush into a product or service they don’t need or know how to work. The recommendation is to review various options, product specifications, compare prices and, if necessary, consult with an expert before buying.

– Prioritize financial responsibilities: With the money from the service premium, you can settle outstanding debts and thus avoid paying more interest. Paying the capital is a very good decision to lighten financial burdens and thus be able to acquire products more easily in the future. It must be remembered that a good credit history is built from responsibility and agility to comply.

– Seek personalized advice on the products of interest: If the customer is not sure which is their best option, it is advisable to visit stores or retail chains that have a personalized advisory service that guides the buyer through the entire store catalog and communicates the specifications, pros, and cons of the product. and that this fits your budget.

