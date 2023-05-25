Prince Harry lost a court case to pay for police protection for the family from personal funds

A court in Great Britain ruled on the claim prince harry, who tried to challenge the ban on paying for police protection for himself, his wife and children from personal funds. The Duke of Sussex lost the case.

This story has been going on for more than three years. After Harry and Meghan Markle refused to fulfill the duties of members of the British royal family, they were refused security at the expense of the state. The Sussexes unsuccessfully tried to appeal the decision. It was explained to them that they themselves changed their status, and this, in turn, automatically affected the security measures for them.

Then Prince Harry tried to hire British police officers. But he was firmly refused. The decision was made in early 2020 by the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures Executive Committee (RAVEC) on behalf of the UK Home Office. The committee is responsible for policing, immigration and security.

RAVEC categorically opposed that “a wealthy person was allowed to buy security services“. The committee emphasized that this issue is political, not legal.

But Harry didn’t calm down. He filed a lawsuit. The case was heard in London for just one day. Lawyers for the youngest son of King Charles III tried to prove that the ban was unjustified, that the Duke of Sussex has the right to pay for the security of his family when they are in the United Kingdom.

They pointed out that there are provisions in British law that allow the payment of “special police services”. “Paying for such policing is not contrary to the public interest or public confidence in the London Police Service“, the prince’s lawyers stressed.

Lawyers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that these provisions refer to the payment of services of ordinary policemen during football matches or other mass events. Harry insists on paying for the services of specially trained police officers, which are not the same thing. It is not reasonable to put police officers in danger just because some private person is willing to pay for it.

The judge decided to keep the ban in place. He agreed with the lawyers representing the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “You cannot set a precedent by allowing rich people to buy police security“, the judge emphasized.

“FACTS” previously wrote that security experts believe that with his revelations in the memoirs, Prince Harry put his children and Meghan Markle in immediate danger: “There are very motivated people who want revenge.”

