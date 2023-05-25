A survey places Larreta as the winner in the Juntos por el Cambio internship

An analysis of the intention to vote at the national level in the presidential elections determined that the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, would be the favorite in an intern of Together for Change. In second place would be the holder of the PRO in use of a license, Patricia Bullrich.

The poll was carried out by the Synopsis consultant. A total of 1,631 citizens over the age of 16, inhabitants of the City of Buenos Aires and the main cities of the 23 provinces of the country were surveyed, with a margin of error of +/- 2.3.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta assured that in a dollarization “the dollar would go to $3000”

Under the premise “If there was an intern within JXC and the candidates were these, for which of them would you be more inclined to vote?“, the voting intention of those who would choose that space between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and Facundo Manes was analyzed. The favorite was the head of the Buenos Aires Government, who accumulated 44.3% of the votes. Bullrich followed him with 40.1% and in last place was Manes, who added 9.4%. For their part, 6.2% did not know what to answer.

When analyzing a confrontation between Larreta and Bullrich, again the mayor of Buenos Aires was the winner. 53.2% opted for Larreta, while 43.9% favored the former Security Minister. 2.9% did not decide on either of them.

The intention to vote in a confrontation with Javier Milei

The survey also observed the ballotage scenarios between the main opposition candidates and Javier Milei.

At the crossroads between Larreta and Miley, the winner was the head of government with 40.3% compared to 38.5% of the deputy. 21.2% did not know what to answer.

In the event of a confrontation between bullrich and milei, the libertarian positioned himself as the favorite with a minor difference. The deputy accumulated 38.1%, while the former Security Minister added 37.2%. 24.7% did not opt ​​for any of them.

MB / ED