May 5, 2021
Michael Pakaluk joins the show to discuss his new translation
and commentary on St. John’s gospel, making the case that this
loftiest of gospels echoes the voice of the Blessed Virgin Mary
(the evangelist’s adopted mother) in subtle but profound ways.
Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/G0PDD5Qyfh0
Links
Mary’s Voice in the Gospel According to John
https://www.regnery.com/9781684511198/marys-voice-in-the-gospel-according-to-john/
Episode 34 on Michael Pakaluk’s translation of Mark’s Gospel
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-34-memoirs-st-peter-michael-pakaluk/
