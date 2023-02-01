Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 104 – John’s Gospel, Mary’s Voice
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 104 – John’s Gospel, Mary’s Voice

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 104 – John's Gospel, Mary's Voice

May 5, 2021

Michael Pakaluk joins the show to discuss his new translation
and commentary on St. John’s gospel, making the case that this
loftiest of gospels echoes the voice of the Blessed Virgin Mary
(the evangelist’s adopted mother) in subtle but profound ways.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/G0PDD5Qyfh0

Links

Mary’s Voice in the Gospel According to John
https://www.regnery.com/9781684511198/marys-voice-in-the-gospel-according-to-john/

Episode 34 on Michael Pakaluk’s translation of Mark’s Gospel

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-34-memoirs-st-peter-michael-pakaluk/

Donate to support the show: www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio

