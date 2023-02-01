Michael Pakaluk joins the show to discuss his new translation

and commentary on St. John’s gospel, making the case that this

loftiest of gospels echoes the voice of the Blessed Virgin Mary

(the evangelist’s adopted mother) in subtle but profound ways.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/G0PDD5Qyfh0

Links

Mary’s Voice in the Gospel According to John

https://www.regnery.com/9781684511198/marys-voice-in-the-gospel-according-to-john/

Episode 34 on Michael Pakaluk’s translation of Mark’s Gospel

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-34-memoirs-st-peter-michael-pakaluk/

