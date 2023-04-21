500 doses of marijuana seized

Police prevent nearly 500 doses of marijuana from reaching the urban area of ​​Garzón in the village of Claros, thanks to inter-institutional work with the Army

Garzón-Huila Thanks to the joint work that has been carried out in the urban and rural areas of the diocesan capital of Huila, 5 packages of marijuana were found on the Claros sidewalk inside a sack, which was abandoned by a subject who was mobilizing on a motorcycle through the sector.

According to Major Víctor Díaz, commander of the third district, this narcotic would be destined for some popular neighborhoods of the municipality, thus avoiding the sale of more than 500 doses of marijuana.

In isolated events but which also took place in the department of Huila. Police captured two people in Brussels, Pitalito municipality, from whom they seized more than $250 million in counterfeit bills.

“Uniformed officers from the Brussels Station seized $251,620,000 in counterfeit bills of different denominations in the El Cable sector,” indicates the official report of the authorities.

As well as, the authorities confirmed that in this procedure, two people were captured. “In this action, two people were captured and a vehicle was seized,” indicates the institution in its official statement.

The subjects captured in this procedure were prosecuted for counterfeit currency trafficking, waiting for a guarantee control judge to define their judicial situation.