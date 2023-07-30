Home » 6 people were killed in a small plane crash in Calgary, Canada
Six people have died after a small plane crashed in the mountainous Kananaskis region west of Calgary, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Saturday.

Police said a plane carrying five passengers and a pilot left Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night en route to Salmon Arm in British Columbia.

Police said contact with the plane was lost at around 9:30 pm local time (0330 GMT Saturday). Shortly after the aircraft was reported to be late, a squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force conducted a search.

A police official said that the squadron found the crash site and searched with the help of rescue teams for survivors, but it turned out that all six people on board were dead.

The official explained that all the bodies were recovered, although it was difficult due to the difficult terrain, adding that the Canadian Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the incident.

