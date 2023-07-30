Journalists are also in campaigns

With regard to electoral processes, an issue that these days is the favorite in the different social gatherings of the capital of Cesar, in the sector of journalists in Valledupar also began an intense proselytizing activity to conquer the presidency of one of the organizations of that unionization

It is about the election of the new board of directors of the Círculo de Periodistas de Valledupar, CPV, a day that is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023, for this reason the candidates for those positions, especially for the presidency, began the respective campaigns to get the vote of their colleagues during this time of previous work.

At the moment, two candidates for the presidency of the CPV have emerged: Rafael Escalona Bolaños and María Elvira Marulanda, who is the current president and aspires to be re-elected. It would be expected that in the course of the days other names will be nominated for said investiture.

It is worth remembering that the Círculo de Periodistas de Valledupar was born in 1986 and since then it has maintained an interesting work dynamic that very few cities in the country have been able to consolidate.

With difficulties, with moments of crisis, but also with times of great achievements, this association has been able to sustain itself and remain active during its 37 years of existence. According to managers from different periods, the key has been successful alliances with different entities in the region and the country in general in favor of training and promoting the professional consolidation of its members and the institutional strengthening of the organization itself, in addition to various social processes.

Throughout those 37 years, the CPV has worked in alliance with Organizations or entities such as the ONIC, Association of Authors and Composers, Sayco, Diocese of Valledupar, University of the Andean Area, Prodeco, Drummond, League to Fight Cancer, Mayor of Valledupar, Government of Cesar, Popular University of Cesar, Comfacesar, House of Culture of Valledupar, among many others of similar importance in the region.

For all these reasons, journalists have always been interested in belonging to this association, which currently has close to 200 affiliated members.

The CPV is an association with great civic responsibility because journalists are the first to exercise social control over the management of public affairs, State resources and everything that affects the collective well-being.

These are precepts that the next president of the CPV must internalize, assimilate and apply without distinction of any kind, only in this way can he provide guarantees of a serious and transparent organization, capable of hoisting the flags of journalism with social responsibility that Vallenato society and the regional environment that constitutes Cesar and La Guajira.

