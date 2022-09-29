Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee: Comprehensively promote the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers in key areas such as fire protection

Beijing News According to the Jilin Provincial Government Network, on September 28, the provincial party committee and the provincial government held a provincial safety production work scheduling meeting to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on safety production, and further compress and compact safety production. Responsibility, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major accidents. Provincial Party Secretary Jing Junhai gave instructions. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Han Jun attended the meeting and delivered a speech, making arrangements for related work.

Jing Junhai emphasized that the National Day holiday is approaching and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. The whole province must thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, always adhere to the people first, life first, and always maintain a sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”. , always tighten the string of safe production, resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, continue to create a safe and stable development environment, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. It is necessary to further compress and consolidate the responsibilities of safety production in all walks of life, adhere to the principle of “industry management must manage safety, business management must manage safety, production management must manage safety”, and strictly implement the “Party and government responsibility” and “one post with two responsibilities” for safety production “, in strict accordance with the “five modernizations” closed-loop work law special class to carry out security risk investigation and rectification, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property and the overall social stability.

Han Jun emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the people-centered work orientation, tighten the string of safety production at all times, further tighten the responsibility for safety production, make every effort to do a good job in safety production, and resolutely curb heavy production. When a major accident occurs, the safety of people’s lives and property is guaranteed. First, it is necessary to scientifically study and judge the severe situation faced by the province’s safety production, redeploy and re-emphasize the safety production work with an extremely responsible attitude, refine and implement the work measures, resolutely eliminate blind spots, misunderstandings and dead ends, and ensure the stability of the safety situation in the province. . Second, we must comprehensively promote the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers in key areas such as fire protection. The province has decided to immediately carry out fire safety inspections and daily inspections across the province, focusing on hotels that use bottled liquefied gas and gas, targeting fire escapes, use of unqualified stoves, leaking hoses, and illegal use of iron fences and plaque seals. Blocking doors and windows and other problems, comprehensively organize and carry out a large-scale investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, and truly achieve a comprehensive investigation and rectification in place at the first time. It is necessary to comprehensively rectify hidden dangers such as biofuels and carry out special rectification immediately. It is necessary to strictly implement the safety management measures for hot work, continue to promote the project of opening up fire protection life channels, strictly implement various fire safety systems and operating procedures for ensuring fire safety, do a good job in daily fire safety management, and severely crack down on illegal use of flammable and combustible building materials. Behavior. It is necessary to strengthen fire safety training and emergency drills, and carry out actual combat drills to ensure that employees can report fires, put out initial fires, and organize escape and self-rescue. It is necessary to carry out fire safety publicity and education to improve the public’s awareness of fire prevention. It is necessary to carry out comprehensive investigation and rectification in key areas such as transportation, hazardous chemicals, mining, construction, and flood control, and resolutely block potential risks. Third, we must strictly implement the responsibility for safe production. All localities and departments should truly implement the responsibility for production safety to every post, every link, and every point. To organize and carry out safety production inspections, the main leaders must go to the front line, encrypt the frequency of inspections, and strictly implement the system of leading cadres on duty, 24-hour duty for key positions and accident information reporting. It is necessary to adopt the mode of “cadre + expert” inspection and other modes to guide all localities to carry out in-depth supervision and inspection, accurately identify hidden risks, and take decisive measures to effectively control them. It is necessary to strictly implement the main responsibility of the enterprise, and comprehensively carry out self-examination and self-reform. It is necessary to immediately set up a supervision and inspection team to supervise unannounced visits, and to supervise the problems found to the end. If the work is not implemented, especially if the hidden dangers are not checked and rectified, or even accidents occur, they must be seriously held accountable.

Cai Dong presided over the meeting, and Zhang Zhijun, Liu Kai and An Guiwu attended the meeting.

Edited by Zhao Xi

Source: Jilin Provincial Government Network