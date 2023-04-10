Home News Earthquake is registered on the border of Ecuador with Colombia
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was registered this Sunday in a sector of the Andean border of Ecuador with Colombia, without any casualties or material damage being reported so far.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador reported that the telluric movement took place at 12:15 local time (17:15 GMT) in the area of ​​the Chiles-Cerro Negro volcanic complex, about 20 kilometers from the Colombian town of Cumbal and 25 kilometers west of Tulcán, the capital of the Ecuadorian province of Carchi.

The epicenter of the telluric movement was located in a sector of Ecuadorian territory at 0.78 degrees north latitude and 77.94 degrees west longitude, about 2 kilometers deep.

The IG, for the moment, has not informed of reports that warn that the earthquake has been felt by the population.

The area of ​​the potentially active Chiles-Cerro Negro volcanic complex has experienced great seismic activity for some months, so the IG, together with the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of the Colombian city of Pasto, permanently monitor its behavior.

According to a latest IG report, 1,100 mild tectonic volcano-type earthquakes have been detected in the volcanic complex in the last 24 hours, which represents a “high” intensity, although at the surface level the activity is “very low”. EFE

