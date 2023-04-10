Home News Remains found in Pueblo Bello would be of a missing man
News

Remains found in Pueblo Bello would be of a missing man

by admin
Remains found in Pueblo Bello would be of a missing man

A man named Carlos Santiago Sarabia would correspond to the identity of the skeletal remains found in the township of Honda, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar.

This was announced by the authorities after carrying out the preliminary investigations of the case.

“(Carlos Santiago) apparently had been missing since December and in a state of drunkenness the last day he was seen,” police reported.

The first versions suggest that the man possibly tripped and went into an abyss due to the geographical conditions of the area.

The possible identity of the victim arose from the information that a community leader from the corregimiento gave to the municipal administrative authorities.

The remains were found by the community and inspected by criminal experts to confirm the identity of the victim.

See also  Ecopetrol de Campoalegre educational institution launches SOS to President Petro

You may also like

Requirements to access subsidies and housing projects from...

Religious leaders at world conference call to inspire,...

Bishop Salumäe lit the Easter candle – Lääne...

They investigate millionaire theft in the Novalito de...

A Team of 25 Girls and Boys Against...

More than 300 tourists arrive in El Salvador...

post holy week

Public competition for the recruitment of 225 permanent...

They recover the lifeless bodies of the two...

The Forbes Millionaires List 2023 shows who are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy