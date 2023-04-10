A man named Carlos Santiago Sarabia would correspond to the identity of the skeletal remains found in the township of Honda, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar.

This was announced by the authorities after carrying out the preliminary investigations of the case.

“(Carlos Santiago) apparently had been missing since December and in a state of drunkenness the last day he was seen,” police reported.

The first versions suggest that the man possibly tripped and went into an abyss due to the geographical conditions of the area.

The possible identity of the victim arose from the information that a community leader from the corregimiento gave to the municipal administrative authorities.

The remains were found by the community and inspected by criminal experts to confirm the identity of the victim.