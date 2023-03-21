Home News 731 ships mobilized in Santa Marta under security controls during the festive bridge
News

731 ships mobilized in Santa Marta under security controls during the festive bridge

by admin
731 ships mobilized in Santa Marta under security controls during the festive bridge

With a movement of 8,678 passengers that were transported in 731 boatsthe Port Authority of Santa Marta led the maritime security controls during this festive bridge in San José, in a task that was carried out thanks to the coordination between the District Tourism Institute, the Santa Marta Primary Coast Guard Station and the Police of Turismo.

He Frigate Captain César Humberto Grisales, Captain of the Port of Santa Marta, highlighted the importance of continuing and strengthening the work between the entities of the District of Santa Marta to consolidate it as a safe destination for national and international tourism. Likewise, he highlighted the work that is carried out by the Port Authority with the revision controls of the vessels dedicated to the maritime transport of passengers, in which both compliance with the regulations to carry out these activities and that they are in optimal conditions for service.

Los sectors con mayor reception of visitors were The Rodadero, beautiful horizon, White beach, Taganga, Parque Natural National Tayrona y Playa Grande; destinations in the department of Magdalena with a high preference among national and foreign tourists.

It might interest you: More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta on the festive bridge

Finally, the General Maritime Directorate will continue with its commitment to strengthen the security integral maritime in the country, through permanent dialogue with the maritime union, territorial entities and through its prevention campaigns with the general public, for safe navigation.

You may be interested: Sewer water receives tourists in Canal de las Iguanas in El Rodadero

See also  Circular from the minister: stop the use of mobile phones in the classroom

You may also like

In a tweet.. Minawi responds to Ibrahim Al-Sheikh’s...

The conjuing of the ceciuos

strong gender gap in leadership roles From CoinTelegraph

Minister Won Hee-ryong promises to visit Ilsan and...

Colombian governors call for “freedom and order” in...

Serie A and Coppa Italia semi-finals, the new...

Fuel prices “explode” the meeting of the Finance...

E-procurement: almost 200 participants in the public discussion...

Macron’s government narrowly escapes the vote of confidence

Four men were arrested for domestic violence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy