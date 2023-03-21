With a movement of 8,678 passengers that were transported in 731 boats the Port Authority of Santa Marta led the maritime security controls during this festive bridge in San José, in a task that was carried out thanks to the coordination between the District Tourism Institute, the Santa Marta Primary Coast Guard Station and the Police of Turismo .

He Frigate Captain César Humberto Grisales, Captain of the Port of Santa Marta, highlighted the importance of continuing and strengthening the work between the entities of the District of Santa Marta to consolidate it as a safe destination for national and international tourism. Likewise, he highlighted the work that is carried out by the Port Authority with the revision controls of the vessels dedicated to the maritime transport of passengers, in which both compliance with the regulations to carry out these activities and that they are in optimal conditions for service.

Los sectors con mayor reception of visitors were The Rodadero, beautiful horizon, White beach, Taganga, Parque Natural National Tayrona y Playa Grande; destinations in the department of Magdalena with a high preference among national and foreign tourists.

Finally, the General Maritime Directorate will continue with its commitment to strengthen the security integral maritime in the country, through permanent dialogue with the maritime union, territorial entities and through its prevention campaigns with the general public, for safe navigation.

