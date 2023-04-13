7C Solarparken carries out a capital increase. Up to 3 million new shares will be issued. The subscription right of the existing shareholders is excluded, it is a private placement.

The subscription price is EUR 3.75 per share. Accordingly, up to 11.25 million euros gross come into the company’s coffers. One investor has already committed to purchase shares with a volume of up to 5 million euros. …

Read more at 4investors.de

The 7C Solarparken share is currently trading at a minus of -0,33 % and a rate of 3.77EUR

traded.