UEFA: Three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

UEFA: Three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

Status: 04/12/2023 3:38 p.m

The European Football Union (UEFA) has received three official applications to host EURO 2028 and EURO 2032.

The four football associations in Great Britain (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales) and Ireland want to host the finals together in five years. Italy is a candidate to host the tournament four years later.

The Turkish association, on the other hand, is taking a two-pronged approach. He submitted his documents for both European Championship finals. According to UEFA, the executive will decide on the award in October.

Decision in October 2023

England last hosted the tournament in 1996. Germany then became European champions just as they had 16 years earlier, when Italy last hosted the finals of the European Championship. Turkey, with Istanbul as the venue for the Champions League final (10 June), would be hosting for the first time.

The governing body will evaluate the applications “in the coming months,” said UEFA. The decision will be made by the UEFA Executive Committee for both final tournaments next October.

Russia excluded in advance

Originally, Russia also wanted to host the major event in 2028 or 2032. Due to the war of aggression against Ukraine, UEFA had already ruled out Russia as a possible host of the European Championship.

