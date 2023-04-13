Medellín is relying on voluntary return processes to mitigate forced displacement, therefore, it will accompany the indigenous families of the Embera Katío community to return to their shelter in Alto Andágueda, in Chocó.

According to the census of the National Unit for Victims, around 800 indigenous people belonging to this community hope to be accompanied in their return process from Medellín to Chocoano territory in the month of May.

Situation in Niquitao

Some of the families that will return to the reservation are currently settled on the outskirts of the Héctor Abad Gómez educational institution, located on Carrera 44 in the Niquitao neighborhood, after being evicted from neighboring tenements.

The eviction occurred after the Police dealt with a case of disturbance of public order, the product of a fight that took place at dawn on Saturday, April 8, inside a tenancy where several members of the Embera community resided.

As a result of this situation, it was decided, by the owners of the tenancy, the eviction of the people involved in the altercation. Consequently, members of this community invited the other members to evacuate the other tenants and today they are on the street waiting for their return to their shelters.

“We understand the needs of our indigenous people. We work with them so that they have a better quality of life. In coordination with different secretariats, we agreed on the return of 800 people to Alto Andágueda, in Chocó, as a strategy to mitigate forced displacement,” said the Secretary of Government and Cabinet Management, Juan Pablo Ramírez, who added that from his office It will accompany the process of return of the families, ensuring that the rights of the indigenous people are respected.

From the Medellín mayor’s office, an institutional offer will be available, represented in resources for community transportation, through the availability of buses to transport the population and their belongings. In the same way, humanitarian aid will be delivered to family groups that allows them to cover their needs in the territory in terms of food.

In addition to this, and completing actions to contribute to the sustainability of the return process, seeds and supplies will be delivered so that, according to their needs and customs, they maintain their food sovereignty and the elaboration of their handicrafts.