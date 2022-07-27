Home News 9 year old girl disappears into the lake, they dive to save her
News

9 year old girl disappears into the lake, they dive to save her

by admin
9 year old girl disappears into the lake, they dive to save her

Moments of fear for a little Ukrainian girl: the 118 doctors are reviving her by the stretch of water

Moments of strong apprehension, by the lake of Santa Maria a Revine Lago, where a 9-year-old girl of Ukrainian origin engaged with other peers in a Grest, she slipped into the waters of the water mirror. Gest managers sounded the alarm after realizing that she was missing.

Some witnesses dived and brought the baby ashore. Her condition seems very serious and the 118 health workers are currently busy resuscitating her.

Carabinieri and firefighters are also on site.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Slow-paced stability law: Ars approves only two articles

You may also like

Astrologers and mediums support the Russian war in...

The cedars of Lebanon in the square of...

Treviso, 8 million from the Veneto Region for...

Genoa kills his wife and then calls the...

Forty years later, the Fogolâr of Canada returned...

Two armchairs to be assigned in Ser.sa and...

Pensions, “ballast” Share 102 on GDP: this is...

An important summer for economic policies – Roberta...

Val di Chy, falls and dislocates a shoulder...

Shanghai Time-honored Brand Brings First New Products to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy