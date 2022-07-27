Moments of fear for a little Ukrainian girl: the 118 doctors are reviving her by the stretch of water

Moments of strong apprehension, by the lake of Santa Maria a Revine Lago, where a 9-year-old girl of Ukrainian origin engaged with other peers in a Grest, she slipped into the waters of the water mirror. Gest managers sounded the alarm after realizing that she was missing.

Some witnesses dived and brought the baby ashore. Her condition seems very serious and the 118 health workers are currently busy resuscitating her.

Carabinieri and firefighters are also on site.