91.85% of Salvadorans approve of the re-election of President Bukele, according to CIESCA

According to the study by the consulting agency CIESCA Centroamérica, 91.85% of Salvadorans agree that the current President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, continue to hold office for the period 2024-2029.

During the four years of his administration, President Bukele has maintained high levels of support thanks to the fact that the policies, projects, works and other activities he directs have been of benefit to the population.

In September 2022, the president announced that he will compete for the presidency in the 2024 elections, with the aim of continuing with the transformation process that has led to positioning El Salvador as the safest country in Latin America.

