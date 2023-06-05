A 35-year-old man repeats his studies for Tsinghua University for 14 years and is about to usher in the 15th college entrance examination-Fujian.com

Recently, Tang Shangjun once again opened up her social account. Three months ago, she posted “100 more days of fighting”, and netizens cheered for her in the comment area. The authentication information of his social account is, “Tang Shangjun, a 13-year re-entry candidate for Tsinghua University”.

In the 2022 college entrance examination, Tang Shangjun, a nail in the college entrance examination, was admitted by the School of Nursing, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Originally, everyone thought that this nail in the college entrance examination would go to university with peace of mind, but his approach made many people feel puzzled. What is his thinking? What is it, what is he going to do? It’s okay that no one will understand him. If everyone understood him, he would not be Tang Shangjun.

So in 2023, it will be Tang Shangjun’s 15th college entrance examination and 14th repetition. He is now preparing to take this year’s college entrance examination like the candidates in 2023. He has taken the college entrance examination 15 times. How will he do this time? We will wait and see. Tang Shangjun’s Weibo authentication information is “Tang Shangjun, an examinee who repeated her studies at Tsinghua University for 13 years”. His goal is Tsinghua University, perhaps only after being admitted to Tsinghua University will he be willing to enter university.

