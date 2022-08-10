PORDENONE. She was crossing via Montereale to reach the large parking lot of the hospital, in front of the Interno 59 bar, when she was hit by a car coming from the center of Pordenone: a 76-year-old woman is now hospitalized in serious condition, with the fractured pelvis, major internal bleeding and possibly the need for surgery.

The driver of the Fiat Panda who overwhelmed her is a 75-year-old lady who did not really notice the other person crossing, according to the first testimonies about ten meters from the nearest pedestrian crossing.

The impact was particularly violent and many of the numerous passers-by who at that time – it was about 9.30 am on Tuesday 9 August – were walking in the area, rushed to give first aid to the injured person and called the single number of emergency.

An ambulance and a car from the nearby hospital and a municipal police patrol quickly rushed to the scene to carry out the findings of the case and precisely establish the dynamics of the accident, also thanks to the witnesses of those who saw the scene with the own eyes.