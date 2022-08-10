Home News A 76-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street
News

A 76-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street

by admin
A 76-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street

PORDENONE. She was crossing via Montereale to reach the large parking lot of the hospital, in front of the Interno 59 bar, when she was hit by a car coming from the center of Pordenone: a 76-year-old woman is now hospitalized in serious condition, with the fractured pelvis, major internal bleeding and possibly the need for surgery.

The driver of the Fiat Panda who overwhelmed her is a 75-year-old lady who did not really notice the other person crossing, according to the first testimonies about ten meters from the nearest pedestrian crossing.

The impact was particularly violent and many of the numerous passers-by who at that time – it was about 9.30 am on Tuesday 9 August – were walking in the area, rushed to give first aid to the injured person and called the single number of emergency.

An ambulance and a car from the nearby hospital and a municipal police patrol quickly rushed to the scene to carry out the findings of the case and precisely establish the dynamics of the accident, also thanks to the witnesses of those who saw the scene with the own eyes.

See also  The green light for the electrification of the railway section between Ivrea and Aosta arrives

You may also like

Langya, the new virus discovered in China

The province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

The former Fantuzzi to the Province, the buildings...

The theoretical study center group of the Municipal...

Cash voluntary and “incremental” flat tax: this is...

Affected by the peripheral circulation of the typhoon,...

From August 1 to 12:00 on August 9,...

Chivasso, tornado uncovered the Palalancia

At the Nuovo Ranch you can have a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy