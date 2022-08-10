Home Health «The former Bognanco sports paradise». From paddle to gym, here is the project
«The former Bognanco sports paradise». From paddle to gym, here is the project

«The former Bognanco sports paradise». From paddle to gym, here is the project

The former Bognanco area now has a face, as can be seen from the graphic reconstruction carried out by the Technical Area of ​​Lurago d’Erba which intends to intervene on the building.

As already anticipated in recent weeks, there will be 12 paddle courts, one of which with 490-seat grandstands, but the character will be sporty in the round with the gym, the wall for indoor and outdoor sport climbing. , crossfit, then space at the spa, hotel, olive oil production, and pizzeria of the Mario Rossi franchise, at the restaurant. The peculiarity is that the intervention will also bring 84 new public car parks for the Segrino in the area in the Canzo area with attached bathrooms.

