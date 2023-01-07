Original title: A batch of new crown drugs and hospital preparations in Hunan are temporarily included in medical insurance reimbursement

Yueyang Daily News (Yuewen) Recently, news came from the Hunan Provincial Medical Security Bureau. In order to effectively ensure the medical treatment and security of the new crown virus infection, our province officially issued the “Regarding Partial New Coronary Pneumonia Notice on Temporary Inclusion of Prevention and Treatment Drugs in the Payment Scope of Basic Medical Insurance in Hunan Province (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

The “Notice” clarified the scope of inclusion: including the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the “Implementation Plan for the Emergency Supply of Key Drugs and Materials for the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia in Hunan Province” issued by the Hunan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters”. There are 24 drugs listed in the medical insurance drug catalogue; according to the clinical treatment plan specified in the “Hunan Province New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Treatment Plan of Traditional Chinese Medicine (2022 Second Edition)”, traditional Chinese medicines are prepared by applying traditional techniques, and the first batch of Chinese medicines that have been filed for emergency by the Provincial Food and Drug Administration 24 hospital preparations.

The “Notice” pointed out that the temporarily included drugs are managed according to their generic names, and all drugs with the same generic name and the same dosage form are included in the scope of medical insurance payment. The drugs and hospital preparations that are temporarily included are subject to Class A management, and the expenses in the policy are fully reimbursed. The period for temporary inclusion in the catalog is from January 6, 2023 to March 31, 2023. During the period, the fee will be paid by the fund. After the expiration, the catalog will be transferred out, and the fund will not pay.