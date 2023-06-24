A bear will be the mascot of the European Football Championship

This bear is the mascot for the European Championship. He doesn’t have a name yet. (Frame PR/UEFA EURO 2024/dpa)

A mascot is a kind of identification mark for an event. It’s also supposed to be a good luck charm. A mascot is often an animal or a fantasy creature.

The EURO 2024 mascot is a bear. The bear doesn’t have a name yet. Football fans and school children should now choose the name. They should vote on the name on the Internet. There are 4 names to choose from. The names are: Albart, Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär. The word “bear” appears in all names.

The men’s European Football Championship begins on June 14, 2024. The European Championship lasts a month.

