Built-in Win11 OS, support wireless projection BenQ EH620 smart conference room projector- HKEPC Hardware in the field of computer

▲ BenQ EH620 Smart Meeting Room Projector

This time I will introduce BenQ’s newly launched EH620 smart projector for the commercial market. The reason why it is called a smart projector is because it has a built-in Windows 11 OS system. In the projector, there is no need to connect to a PC or Notebook during the meeting, and it also supports wireless projection of up to 4 devices at the same time, which is more convenient when exchanging ideas or browsing multiple data. In addition to the unique shortcut interface of BenQ Launcher, video conferencing can be easily started through the attached remote control, which simplifies the procedure of starting a conference.

▲ Simple and stylish pure white body

In terms of appearance design, BenQ EH620 adopts the all-white color scheme common in business models, with a rounded body design, and a green frame on the front lens position for embellishment. There are large cooling air outlets on both sides of the fuselage, and all the control buttons are located on the lower left of the machine. The overall appearance is simple and stylish, and can be easily integrated into the office environment.

Moreover, the projector has a body size of 380 x 127 x 263mm and a weight of about 4.2Kg. Even an office OL can easily move it and put it in different conference rooms for use at any time.

▲ Adjustable support feet can tilt the projector up about 13°

The projector also supports four projection methods: desktop front projection, table rear projection, hanging front projection and hanging rear projection. There are three adjustable support feet at the bottom of the fuselage for users to adjust the projection angle and offset the unevenness of the desktop. The projector can be tilted up to about 13° up to the length of the front support feet.

Built-in Windows 11 operating system, BenQ Launcher dedicated interface

▲ There is a sticker of Intel Celeron processor on the projector

▲ Preloaded with Windows 11 operating system

The biggest selling point of BenQ EH620 smart meeting room projector is that it is preloaded with Windows 11 IoT enterprise OS system, built-in Intel Celeron 4205U processor, 4GB DDR4-2133 system memory and 64GB eMMC storage space, and can independently run mainstream video For conference software, presentation programs, and video playback, etc., there is no need to connect additional PCs or Notebooks, which improves the efficiency of meeting preparation and reduces the clutter of wires on the desktop of the conference room.

▲ Provide a special operation interface for BenQ Launcher

▲ You can switch back to the normal Windows interface through the function menu in the lower right corner

In addition to the Windows 11 operating system, the EH620 also has an exclusive built-in BenQ Launcher interface, which will automatically load when booting to replace the traditional Windows interface, providing users with a simpler and more intuitive function menu. The central part of the main interface provides the three main functions of wireless projection, video conferencing and file management, while the lower part provides functions such as frequently used software shortcuts, all applications and setting menus.

▲ The “Video Conference” function will directly organize and list the installed conference software

▲ The application list is changed to a large icon presentation

▲ The menu has also become larger and easier to read

The entire BenQ Launcher interface not only uses a large number of large icons in the layout, but also adjusts the font on the menu to be too large, which is a bit similar to the “easy mode/elderly mode” on a smartphone, not only has a simpler and more intuitive operation logic , and it is also more convenient to use the 5-way buttons on the wireless remote control to control.

Support up to 4 devices for simultaneous wireless screen projection

▲ Users need to plug in the attached USB Wi-Fi Dongle by themselves

▲ Provide simple and easy-to-understand steps for using wireless projection

Another big selling point of BenQ EH620 is that it can provide wireless projection function through the attached USB Wi-Fi Dongle, and supports multiple system platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows and Mac. Users only need to follow the simple steps on the screen to operate The screen image of the mobile device can be projected onto the projector.

▲ Able to wirelessly cast the screen of the mobile device to the projector

▲ Support up to 4 devices to cast screens at the same time

In addition to the general single-device wireless screen projection, BenQ EH620 also supports up to 4 devices to cast screens at the same time. The system will automatically split the screen, which is more convenient for discussion and data comparison.

Support BenQ InstaShare wireless projection software

In addition, the BenQ EH620 smart meeting room projector also supports the InstaShare software, which can only be used on the BenQ interactive touch display, so that each participant can connect to the projector through their own mobile devices, providing Two-way mirroring and two-way control functions enhance meeting efficiency and interactivity.

The so-called two-way mirroring and two-way control functions are just like the demonstration video above. Users can open the InstaShare APP on their mobile phones and connect to the projector. After that, they can directly watch the current screen content of the projector through the mobile phone. Time to use the mobile phone to directly control the projector.

3400 ANSI lumens, 1080p native resolution

BenQ EH620 adopts DLP digital projection technology, equipped with 0.47″ FHD DMD chip, supports native resolution of 1920 x 1080, cooperates with 240W light bulb to provide 3,400 ANSI lumens brightness and up to 10,000:1 contrast ratio, which is enough for 10 -Provide clear and bright projection images in small and medium-sized conference rooms for 20 people. In terms of color, it supports 83% Rec.709 color saturation and 1.07 billion color display capabilities. rainbow effect.

▲ 1080p native resolution provides good text display clarity

At the same time, the projector has a high filling pixel factor, which can give each pixel more sufficient light irradiation, and the border between pixels is thinner, effectively providing a clearer picture. For conference room projectors that often need to display text content Products are especially important.

1.13~1.47 throw ratio, 1.3X zoom

▲ The lens has a focus ring and a zoom ring

BenQ EH620 has a maximum 1.3x zoom projection lens with a throw ratio of 1.13~1.47. It can project a 16:9 image with a diagonal of 100″ at a distance of 2.5 meters at the shortest distance. 40″ to 200″. At the same time, since the projector does not support auto focus, users need to manually focus through the focus ring on the top of the lens.

▲ Support automatic vertical keystone correction

In addition, the projector supports automatic vertical keystone correction, which can correct vertical tilt up to +40° to -40°, but it does not have a side projection function and cannot perform horizontal keystone correction.

Automatic picture mode detection to optimize viewing experience

BenQ EH620 has multiple picture modes, including Bright, Presentation, Spreadsheet, and Video Conference, etc., which provide the best viewing effect for different content. Moreover, the built-in BenQ Launcher software of the projector also provides an automatic screen mode detection function, which can automatically switch the most suitable screen mode by detecting the currently opened software of Windows. The actual measurement system can indeed select PowerPoint, Excel, and Netflix respectively when opening PowerPoint, Excel, and Netflix. Spreadsheet and theater mode, very smart.

D-Sub + Dual HDMI 1.4 Display Inputs

▲ List of ports on the back of the machine

In terms of display interface, BenQ EH620 has 1 set of VGA input, 1 set of VGA output, and 2 sets of HDMI 1.4 input interfaces. Among them, the VGA input and output interfaces support the highest resolution of 1920 x 1080, 60Hz refresh rate, and 8-bit RGB color format. The signal input and output; and the two sets of HDMI interfaces support up to 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 10-bit RGB signal input, but the final actual resolution output is still 1920 x [email protected].

In terms of audio output, the projector has a pair of built-in 5W speakers, the sound is loud and clear, and there are three sound modes of human voice, music and theater to choose from, and the external playback effect is quite comprehensive. At the same time, there are 3.5mm headphone input and output interfaces. The former can be used with the VGA interface, and the latter can output digital audio sources to other external speakers for use.

In addition, it also provides 3 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for users to connect peripheral devices such as mouse, keyboard and network camera, as well as 1 set of 1Gbps RJ45 wired network port.

1920 x 108060Hz8-bit RGB✖

1920 x 1080120Hz*10-bit RGB✖1920 x 1200*120Hz*10-bit RGB✖

*Not real output, the actual output is still 1920 x [email protected]

Infrared remote control attached

▲ Infrared remote control attached

The body of BenQ EH620 has 8 menu buttons for users to control basic functions. At the same time, a special infrared remote control is attached, which is not only more intuitive and easy to operate than the buttons on the body, but also provides more practical functions. It also has a mouse control mode and a built-in red laser pointer, which can be used as a wireless presenter. The design is quite intimate.

PCMark 10 Benchmark Benchmark Test

Although the BenQ EH620 is essentially just a projector, since it has a built-in Windows 11 OS system, I can’t help running the PCMark 10 benchmark performance test for it to see what level of performance the Intel Celeron 4205U processor it carries .

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score is 1,310

The results show that BenQ EH620 has a comprehensive score of 1,310 points in the PCMark 10 benchmark test, of which the score of the Essentials basic test is 2,571 points, and the Productivity productivity test score is 2,506 points. Although the score does not reach the recommended value of UL Solutions, some basic tests must be performed. Word processing, web browsing, and video conferencing are all no problem at all. As for the digital media calculation test, it only has an ultra-low score of 949, but I believe that everyone will not expect to use a projector to perform photo editing.

DXVA Checker hardware decoding support test

▲ Intel UHD Graphics 610 decoding capability

DXVA Checker is a tool for testing video hardware decoding acceleration. The software will list the decoding capabilities supported by the GPU. The built-in Intel UHD Graphics 610 display core of the Intel Celeron 4205U supports hard decoding of 4K H.264, 8K H.265, and 8K 10-bit VP9 formats. Except for the lack of the latest AV1 decoding capability, it should be able to satisfy most Part of the video playback request.

BenQ EH620 Windows Smart Conference Room Projector

Price: HK$12,800

Enquiry: BenQ HK (2330-6188)

Editor’s comment:

In the past, traditional projector products required users to connect their laptops to use them. It was not uncommon for the cables to be lost during meetings, resulting in wasting a lot of time on meeting preparations. The BenQ EH620 smart conference room projector has a built-in Windows 11 OS system, which can perform remote conferences and presentations without an additional connection to a computer. In addition to the built-in wireless screen projection, it can directly project the screens of computers and smartphones to the projector, and supports up to 4 devices to display in the form of split screens. It is definitely the strongest conference room tool that can greatly improve the efficiency of meetings .

Text: Angus Wong/Test Center

