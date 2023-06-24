1-night football news: Paris has a total price of 300 million for Manchester United to give up Mount Gunner Manchester City’s new aid medical examination|Bape|Arsenal|Chelsea|Kovacic|Paris Saint-Germain_NetEase Subscribe

share to

Scan the QR code with WeChat

Share to friends and circle of friends

June 25th, Beijing time, there were new incidents in European football last night and this morning. Paris Saint-Germain bid 300 million for Mbappe. Manchester Medical Examination.

PSG bid 300 million for Mbappe

According to reporter Tomás González-Martín, Paris Saint-Germain bid 250 million + 50 million euros for Mbappe, while Florentino offered a maximum price of 200 million + 20 million euros. Mbappe personally hopes to sign with Real Madrid in July this year, so that he does not have to participate in Paris’ pre-season game on July 15.

Manchester United drop Mason Mount after three bids rejected

Manchester United offered Mount for the third time, reaching 55 million pounds, but Chelsea insisted on asking for 65 million pounds, so Manchester United decided to abandon Mount and pursue Brighton’s midfielder Caicedo, but Brighton’s asking price was as high as 8,000 million pounds.

Havertz to undergo Arsenal medical

According to Romano reports, Arsenal will introduce Chelsea striker Havertz with a total transfer fee of 65 million pounds. He is about to accept the club’s medical examination this weekend and is expected to be officially announced next week.

Kovacic passes Man City medical

According to Romano reports, Chelsea midfielder Kovacic has passed Manchester City’s medical examination, and the transfer fee is 25 million + 5 million floating, with a maximum of 30 million, which is only a matter of official announcement.

Man City agree personal agreement with Gvardi Orda

According to Romano reports, Manchester City has reached an agreement with Leipzig central defender Gwadiol on personal terms, and Leipzig hopes to sell it for less than 100 million euros, making Gwadiol the most expensive central defender in history.

Special statement: The above content (including pictures or videos if any) was uploaded and released by users of the self-media platform “NetEase”. This platform only provides information storage services.

Notice: The content above (including the pictures and videos if any) is uploaded and posted by a user of NetEase Hao, which is a social media platform and only provides information storage services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

