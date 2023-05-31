Home » A breath of fresh air in the Jagahäusl: Maria Hahn is the new tenant
News

A breath of fresh air in the Jagahäusl: Maria Hahn is the new tenant

by admin
A breath of fresh air in the Jagahäusl: Maria Hahn is the new tenant

The Jagahäusl in Bodinggraben (municipality of Molln) has a new tenant in Maria Hahn. She spruced up the popular excursion destination in the Kalkalpen National Park together with the Austrian Federal Forests. From June the new landlady looks forward to welcoming hikers and cyclists. The Jagahäusl is easy to reach from the Scheiblingau car park, even with kith and kin. “I have regional delicacies such as apple snakes, curd cheese and roasts,” announces Hahn. Washouts in the stream bed on the way towards the Ebenforstalm, so-called Bodinge, gave the Bodinggraben its name.

Author

Martin Dunst

Local editor Steyr

Martin Dunst

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Burolo, big shot in the rectory: they steal don's offerings and Rolex

You may also like

Ordensklinikum shows “real” faces of care

Government of Alto Paraná enables improvements in the...

The pension reform was filed in Congress

MSC Industrial. The industry’s everything supplier with a...

LOVES THAT KILL! « CDE News

Elaboration of micro-stories at the Popular University of...

Consolidate the foundation of national prosperity with the...

WDH/ANALYSIS-FLASH: UBS starts Morphosys with ‘Buy’ – target...

Public Health and the MEC activate alert for...

What do erotic dreams mean?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy