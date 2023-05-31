A breath of fresh air in the Jagahäusl: Maria Hahn is the new tenant

The Jagahäusl in Bodinggraben (municipality of Molln) has a new tenant in Maria Hahn. She spruced up the popular excursion destination in the Kalkalpen National Park together with the Austrian Federal Forests. From June the new landlady looks forward to welcoming hikers and cyclists. The Jagahäusl is easy to reach from the Scheiblingau car park, even with kith and kin. “I have regional delicacies such as apple snakes, curd cheese and roasts,” announces Hahn. Washouts in the stream bed on the way towards the Ebenforstalm, so-called Bodinge, gave the Bodinggraben its name.

Author Martin Dunst Local editor Steyr Martin Dunst

