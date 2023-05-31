SpaceX CRS-28 Pre-Launch Media Teleconference Press Conference: THIS is what you need to know about the upcoming NASA mission

Here we provide you with exciting news and background information on upcoming space events and space happenings. Today we report on the SpaceX CRS-28 Pre-Launch Media Teleconference press conference on Friday, 06/02/2023. You can read all the details about the SpaceX CRS-28 pre-launch media teleconference mission in this article.

Space events are usually processes that do not belong to the usual rocket launches. “Space events” not only report on engine tests or space walks, but also on landings of spacecraft, flybys and other maneuvers that take place outside the earth and are controlled by various space programs.

Overview of the Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 mission

NASA and SpaceX will host a media conference call ahead of the launch of the CRS-28 resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Watch the SpaceX CRS-28 Pre-Launch Media Teleconference press conference live

Most live events are broadcast directly from NASA TV. Here you can find the latest 24/7 access to diverse channels on the exploration of the Universe, as well as a range of other live programs, coverage of missions, events, press conferences and rocket launches.

Under this link you can be there live when the SpaceX CRS-28 Pre-Launch Media Teleconference press conference takes place.

What is the objective of the Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 mission?

commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station operated by SpaceX. The flight will be operated under NASA’s second Commercial Resupply Services contract.

Cargo Dragon 2 brings supplies and payloads, including essential materials in direct support of scientific and research investigations taking place aboard the space laboratory.

Status: Active

Where does the Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 mission take place?

The mission takes place in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

What does the International Space Station do?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a space station or habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit. Its first component was launched into orbit in 1998, and the first long-term residents arrived in November 2000. Since then it has been continuously inhabited. The last pressure module was installed in 2011, and an experimental inflatable space habitat was added in 2016. The station is expected to be operational by 2030. The development and assembly of the station continues, and for 2019 the launch of several new elements is planned. The ISS is the largest man-made body in low Earth orbit and can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye. The ISS consists of pressurized habitation modules, structural supports, solar arrays, coolers, docking stations, experimental bays and robotic arms. The ISS components were launched by Russian Proton and Soyuz rockets and by American space shuttles.

Space programs and organizations involved in SpaceX CRS-28 Pre-Launch Media Teleconference

COMMERCIAL RESUPPLY SERVICES: Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) are a series of flights contracted by NASA to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station. In 2008, the first CRS contracts were signed, awarding $1.6 billion to SpaceX for 12 Dragon cargo flights and Orbital Sciences for eight Cygnus flights, covering deliveries through 2016. The Falcon 9 and Antares rockets were also developed under the CRS program to bring cargo systems to the ISS.

These space organizations are involved:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Sierra Nevada Corporation

SpaceX

Last update for launch: 05/29/2023

Incidentally, the ISS can often be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

