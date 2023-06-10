A British authority warns of a “rare” cancer.. What are its symptoms?

There are many things that people can be allergic to, including foods, medicines, and animals.

At this time of year, pollen becomes the main cause of allergic reactions.

Symptoms of this common condition can include a stuffy nose, watery eyes, and loss of smell.

However, these are also symptoms of a lesser-known cancer, which can be fatal if not treated in time.

It affects the nasal cavity (the space behind your nose) and the paranasal sinuses (the small air-filled cavities inside your nose, cheekbones, and forehead).

It is also known, that cancer spreads to the lymph nodes – a network of glands throughout the body that drain fluids and waste products.

The most common symptom of nasal and sinus cancer is a stuffy nose that “won’t go away”.

And unlike the symptoms of an allergic reaction, it usually affects only one side.

Other common signs of cancer include nosebleeds, decreased sense of smell, mucus running from your nose, which can be bloody, and mucus running down the back of your nose and throat.

The British National Health Service (NHS) said: “These symptoms can be similar to more common and less serious conditions, such as a cold or sinusitis.”

As with most types of cancer, symptoms of nasal and sinus cancer can become more severe and the disease progresses.

In its later stages, it can cause partial loss of vision, swollen glands in the neck, and facial pain.

Other late symptoms of nasal and sinus cancer include facial numbness that does not go away, especially in the upper cheek, swollen glands in the neck, double vision, a puffy eye, a watery eye that does not go away, pain or pressure in one ear, and a persistent bump or growth on your face or nose. or the roof of your mouth.

If you experience any of these symptoms, you should speak to your GP, especially if they “persist”.

The NHS advises: “It is very unlikely to be caused by cancer of the nose or paranasal sinuses, but it is worth getting checked for.”

Allergy symptoms may include:

Runny nose or sneezing.

Pain around your cheeks, eyes, or forehead.

Coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath.

Itchy skin or a prominent rash.

diarrhoea.

feeling sick

Swelling of the eyes, lips, mouth or throat.

More specifically, hay fever can cause sneezing, coughing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy and red eyes, itchy throat, mouth, nose, and ears, loss of smell, pain around the temples and forehead, headache, earache, and fatigue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

