Home News A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
A Burkinabè ministerial delegation at Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS

A Burkinabè ministerial delegation was received in audience this Wednesday, April 12, 2023 by the President of the Republic, Faure Gnassingbé in Pya (Kara region).

Led by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Security, Colonel Boukaré Zoungrana, the delegation is dispatched by the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré. ” She carried a message of condolence and solidarity from the authorities of Faso to the Head of State and the Gnassingbé family, on the occasion of the funeral of the sister of the President of the Republic. », informe-t-on.

Furthermore, the presence of the Burkinabè delegation in Pya “ also aimed to discuss with the Head of State the security situation in the common border areas ».

Yvonne Gnassingbé, one of the President of the Republic’s sisters, passed away last March. A graduate in pharmacy, she was the general manager of the SOTOMED group, responsible for ordering drugs in Togo.

Atha Assan

See also  Green pass, from hotels to transport: what could change in view of the Cdm

You may also like

TOGOCOM: The leader in mobile telephony announces new...

that’s how they killed two brothers

Fans demand “realignment”, but will fully support SV...

Job vacancies for victims of violence in Cali

7C Solarparken starts a capital increase

The internationalization of the US dollar and RMB...

Rising prices impacted the tourism sector

Mobilum Technologies Announces Convertible Debenture Private Placement

Criticism and cancellation of subscriptions.. The Egyptians are...

They recovered two stolen motorcycles in the Huilense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy