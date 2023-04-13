A Burkinabè ministerial delegation was received in audience this Wednesday, April 12, 2023 by the President of the Republic, Faure Gnassingbé in Pya (Kara region).

Led by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Security, Colonel Boukaré Zoungrana, the delegation is dispatched by the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré. ” She carried a message of condolence and solidarity from the authorities of Faso to the Head of State and the Gnassingbé family, on the occasion of the funeral of the sister of the President of the Republic. », informe-t-on.

Furthermore, the presence of the Burkinabè delegation in Pya “ also aimed to discuss with the Head of State the security situation in the common border areas ».

Yvonne Gnassingbé, one of the President of the Republic’s sisters, passed away last March. A graduate in pharmacy, she was the general manager of the SOTOMED group, responsible for ordering drugs in Togo.

Atha Assan