a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant inaugurated in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, June 18. -(beraking latest news) – “For years we have tried to build a public field in Los Angeles and we are very proud now that we have been allowed to do it here in Compton”. Thus the widow of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, at the inauguration of a playground dedicated to Kobe and their daughter Gigi, who disappeared together with her father in the helicopter crash of 2020. With the yellow-purple colors of the Lakers, adorned with murals by Sloe, a artist from Los Angeles, Wilson Park Gymnasium attracted for its “christening” not only the wife of the legendary Lakers champion but also two stars such as Trae Young and Lisa Leslie. And the presence of the Atlanta Hawks player (“I grew up idolizing Kobe: it’s an honor for me to be here”) has somehow made noise also due to market rumors that would like him to be approached for a possible landing – via trade – in yellow-violet . Recently seen on the sideline in Los Angeles, Young is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. “This inauguration is special for me because of the special relationship that bound me to Kobe and Gianna: it is on fields like these that I improved to become the player I am today,” said Young, who then wrote on Twitter: “Today I did a really nice thing.” The Hawks star then also hinted at the possibility of seeing him play soon in Los Angeles: “I could come to the Drew League, I don’t know yet whether to play or not. Who knows”, glossed over the Hawks star. That he can do it as a Lakers player is just a rumor for the moment.