Home » how to adjust with metal detectors and body scanners? – breaking latest news
Health

how to adjust with metal detectors and body scanners? – breaking latest news

by admin
how to adjust with metal detectors and body scanners? – breaking latest news
Of Fabrizio Tundo

Electromagnetic interference may “mimic” a ventricular arrhythmia and cause the device to trigger improperly

I have a subcutaneous defibrillator. When traveling by plane, during checks, should passing under metal detectors and/or body scanners be avoided or are these tools compatible with systems like mine?

He answers Fabrizio TundoDepartment of Arrhythmology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

Il subcutaneous defibrillator (S-Icd) has different implant characteristics compared to traditional (endovascular) devices, but similar operating principles. Therefore, the general recommendations that apply to all implantable cardiac devices (pacemakers or defibrillators) in terms of electromagnetic interference. Such devices analyze cardiac electrical signals to monitor the pace and therefore decide whether to exercise their therapeutic function. An external electromagnetic field, especially if sustained for several seconds, can interfere with the analysis.

Possible interference

In particular, in defibrillator wearers like you, electromagnetic interference could “mimic” a ventricular arrhythmia and to have the device intervene when not necessary with the delivery of a shock, precisely defined as “inappropriate” because it was delivered in the absence of a real arrhythmia. In daily life we ​​are continuously crossed by low intensity electromagnetic fields that have no interference with cardiac devices, such as household appliances and cell phones. The magnetic field strength decreases exponentially with distance from the source. To answer your question, there is no absolute contraindication to passing through body scanners. It is however recommended as a precaution to avoid the passage to prevent possible interference.

Show your card

Surely stay indoors or prolonged exposure to metal detectors in the body area where the defibrillator is positioned should be avoided. Brief interference (with a quick pass, at a normal pace) is unlikely to cause any problems, while longer exposure would increase the risk of activating the device. The theme remains that of possible transient interference with device activity and not a risk of damage to it. In conclusion show the card of the bearer of a pacemaker or defibrillator during security checks at the airport it allows you to proceed by alternative routes but, as mentioned, a rapid passage through the body scanners (for example due to forgetfulness) does not involve a high risk of interference.

See also  7 free PPT template download sites recommended, thousands of simple and high-quality PPT free download-Mr. Crazy

June 18, 2023 (change June 18, 2023 | 09:43)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Sexual frustration: what it is and how it...

The best of Maibock | > – television...

Psoriasis: what it is, causes, diagnosis and treatment...

ATP Queen’s 2023, Matteo Berrettini forfeits: he was...

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year in Stuttgart...

Released from death row after 28 years. «Terrible...

Obesity: Surgery and Drugs – The Fight Against...

An Essential Nutrient for Health

Holland-Italy 0-2, goals by Dimarco, Frattesi | Live...

Beer and wine, a couple of glasses a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy