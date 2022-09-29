Carambola along the Alemagna state road between Castellavazzo and the Gardona tunnel. A first rear-end collision between two cars turned into a minor disaster, with a third car involved and a truck behind them all failing to brake in time to avoid the impact.

The toll of the accident that took place yesterday around 11.30 in the direction of Longarone, which forced a couple of hours to close the road and block the traffic that went alternating one-way, is two lightly injured.

The first rear-end collision occurred between a Citroen C3 and a Panda. Behind there are those who failed to brake in front of the sudden hitch on the roadway: so a Citroen Picasso arrived and behind everyone a truck that did not brake in time and fell on everyone.

Fortunately, two lightly injured were taken to the San Martino hospital aboard two ambulances sent by Suem for help. Upon the arrival of the Belluno firefighters, the wounded were loaded onto the emergency vehicles: for them a reassuring diagnosis with a blow to the neck and to the knee.

The dynamics are being examined and being reconstructed by the police patrols who have intervened and which have also assisted the viability in the section concerned. Some units of volunteer firefighters from Longarone also help to help.

Circulation resumed shortly before 13.30.