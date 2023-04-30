A customized label for the Lagrein 2020 of the Kaltern Winery – Kunst.stück VI edition

Delivery by May 23, 2023

Cantina Kalternone of the most important wineries in South Tyrol, launches the sesta edizione di di art.piecethe graphics competition promoted for the first time in 2014 to embellish with an artistic label the wine which best represents – due to its quality – nature’s work of art.

This year the creatives are called to design a special dress for the Lagrein Reserve 2020dark red, generous and intense, which originates from a native vine closely linked to the history and tradition of South Tyrol, which therefore constitutes an essential part of the identity and culture of Cantina Kaltern.

This year’s theme, “Deeply rooted!” pays homage to the ancient Lagrein vines, which grow on the slopes around Lake Caldaro. Here, in a unique microclimate, the vines thrive amidst mild temperatures, plenty of sunshine and an excellent day-night temperature range, ideal conditions for a sugary and aromatic maturation in a workmanlike manner.

The official presentation of the Lagrein 2020 label is scheduled for next autumn, the author will receive a prize of 1,000 euros, and will be able to use the spaces of the Cantina Kaltern wine center for the preparation of a personal exhibition.

Past editions of the kunst.stück project have seen the participation of important artists such as Claudio Paternoster, Margit Pittschieler, Stefano Mandato, Anita Ladurner and Federico Petrolito, who have created extraordinary labels for Pinot Bianco 2014, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Kalterersee Classico Superiore 2016, Merlot 2018 and Pinot Grigio 2019.

Participation in the contest is free. The proposal must be sent by email to [email protected] by 23 May 2023.

Who is it for?

The competition is open to artists and designers over the age of 18, residing in the European community. Students of art institutes and academies can also participate.

Selection mode

Proposals must be submitted by 23 May 2023 at 11.59pm. The selection of the winner will take place in two phases:

in the first phase, the jury will identify the proposals that best express the theme of the competition.

in the second phase, the selected works will be published on the Cantina website, where from 5 to 26 July everyone will be able to vote for their favorite label.

Trying

