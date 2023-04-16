A girl in Colombia died of a shot to the head and her alleged murderer received another day later – EntornoInteligente

In a ravine in the municipality of Gómez Plata, in Antioquia, Colombia, the authorities found the lifeless body of a thirteen-year-old girl, who had been shot in the head. The incident occurred on Saturday in the village of La Planta, a rural area in northern Antioquia.

The situation was denounced by one of the neighbors who found the body and informed the Police, the relatives approached the site and noticed that it was Elizabeth Macias Ayala, resident in the area.

Jorge Adrian Perez mayor of the town, pointed out that the minor had been missing since Holy Thursday, although the relatives did not file a complaint with the authorities for their loss.

As established by the authorities in the place, due to the state in which the body was found, the crime would have occurred the same day that the trace of the minor was lost. The main versions of the event suggest that it occurred due to situations of gender violence, since the victim would have been intimidated by an adult man.

Suspected murderer found dead

In the last few hours, a second homicide was recorded in the municipality of Gómez Plata, where the body of the alleged culprit in the death of the girl was found. Elizabeth Macias Ayala. Authorities are investigating the connection between the events, since the body was found with a sign that said: “Women and girls respect each other.”

The body was found in the Las Lajas sector, an area located 20 minutes from the urban area of ​​the town, where this person was found with a bullet wound. The mayor stated in an interview with El Colombiano: “An adult man was found in the morning, on the road to Medellín, but everything about the other facts is a matter of investigation.”

The victim was identified as Robinson Fernando Estrada, 35 years old and was known by the alias of “The Rose”. Preliminarily it would be the boyfriend of the deceased, who was accused of his murder. The death of the cousin victim was recorded when she was out in the company of the man. It is worth mentioning that these are the first two homicide victims this year in Gómez Plata, according to the records of the Antioquia Police.

