MAKTKAMP – Caps Lock Woke Rock

by admin
MAKTKAMP – Caps Lock Woke Rock

(c) Anine Desire

Norway’s metallic-punk rock and core scene is currently in full swing and keeps throwing off exciting new bands that can easily play internationally at the forefront. The most recent example is POWER STRUGGLE, who released their first album just over a year ago and have already played warm-up shows for major national festivals. The second album should be a bit rockier without losing the hardcore chic. There is already a certain wink in the title: „Caps Lock Woke Rock“.

With the opening “Splitt / Hersk” MAKTKAMP immediately hit the bull’s eye. In three and a half minutes they bring their sound to the point – rocky, dirty, punky and metallic, processed with rivets and needles. A kind of chorus appears out of nowhere, catchy as hell thanks to clear vocals and yet organically embedded in the arrangement. Of course the comparison with the compatriots Kvelertak comes to mind, although the metallic extremes are missing here. This also applies to “Keyboard Warrior”, at the climax of which the album title is chanted, surrounded by shimmering guitars and wonderfully rancid anger.

The Norwegian quintet also likes extra length and pushes the limits of what is possible. “Etterverden” even takes up nine minutes, although the playing time could easily have been halved. There’s nothing bad about this, but everything has already been said in the first half. The predominantly instrumental loops afterwards still make you feel good. “Reptilens Høyborg” also stretches with growing enthusiasm, but distributes the tension better. Biting, brooding heaviness meets sweet guitars, jumps in the face and takes great pleasure in it. “Autosapiens” represents another interesting facet. The cascading discharges, flirting with stoner sludge riffing, are an instant hit.

See also  Interview with Zhu Shiyi, winner of the Golden Horse Award for Best Sound Effects, to explore how the Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar creates a more immersive entertainment experience

The wheel is not invented here, nor is it gambled down according to a scheme. MAKTKAMP move in a thoroughly familiar sound landscape and confidently put their very own stamp on it. “Caps Lock Woke Rock” actually rocks a bit more, is wonderfully dirty and snappy at the same time, catchy as hell at the right moments. The extra length still needs some fine-tuning, otherwise an extremely exciting record, especially suitable for live performances, awaits here, which cries out for the big hit.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/21/2023
Available from: self-distribution

Website: www.maktkamp.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/maktkampband

