2023/7/1 – Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago

Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago. As well as covering individual tracks and their new joint Compilation album “Welcome To The VR”we delve into some deeper themes like; the approach to CHH music, unity amongst CHH creatives, sources of inspiration, gang culture in Chicago, the need to speak to the culture, women and the culture and a whole lot more.

Grab a cuppa and let’s get into it. Listen to the extended version to catch the whole conversation and some extra tracks.

Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher by Shakiah ft. Aasha Marie, A.I. The Anomaly & B Angelique

Nobody Greater by Aasha Marie ft. D. Lylez & Kristen Lowe

Don’t Lay It Down by Aasha Marie ft. Justin Martyr

Cold Streets by Justin Martyr ft. Thre

C.H.E.S.S. by Justin Martyr ft. Regenerit

Struggle Til I Die by Regenerit

House of Representatives by Cross Movement

Welcome To The VR by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna

CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher by CEL BLOK ft. King David tha Vessel, BRM, Regula, Kenneth Townsel, Thre, Aasha Marie, Arkutec, and Saint Dru

Hands In The Air by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna

Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm0RUv0WUWo

Nobody Greater Video: https://youtu.be/EM98s-yEme0

Cold Streets Video: https://youtu.be/R4YB7bEUTFk

WWYS Virtual Concert Pt. 2 Video: https://youtu.be/CS1kBGDHLNo

CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher Video: https://youtu.be/lpjPexKc2kI

Welcome To The VR Album: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/verbalrenaissance/welcome-to-the-vr

