Home » 2023/7/1 – Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago
Entertainment

2023/7/1 – Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago

by admin
2023/7/1 – Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago

Show notes

Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago. As well as covering individual tracks and their new joint Compilation album “Welcome To The VR”we delve into some deeper themes like; the approach to CHH music, unity amongst CHH creatives, sources of inspiration, gang culture in Chicago, the need to speak to the culture, women and the culture and a whole lot more.
Grab a cuppa and let’s get into it. Listen to the extended version to catch the whole conversation and some extra tracks.

Playlist:

Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher by Shakiah ft. Aasha Marie, A.I. The Anomaly & B Angelique
Nobody Greater by Aasha Marie ft. D. Lylez & Kristen Lowe
Don’t Lay It Down by Aasha Marie ft. Justin Martyr
Cold Streets by Justin Martyr ft. Thre
C.H.E.S.S. by Justin Martyr ft. Regenerit
Struggle Til I Die by Regenerit
House of Representatives by Cross Movement
Welcome To The VR by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna
CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher by CEL BLOK ft. King David tha Vessel, BRM, Regula, Kenneth Townsel, Thre, Aasha Marie, Arkutec, and Saint Dru
Hands In The Air by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna
Tracks appear in the extended version of the episode

Links:

Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm0RUv0WUWo
Nobody Greater Video: https://youtu.be/EM98s-yEme0
Cold Streets Video: https://youtu.be/R4YB7bEUTFk
WWYS Virtual Concert Pt. 2 Video: https://youtu.be/CS1kBGDHLNo
CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher Video: https://youtu.be/lpjPexKc2kI
Welcome To The VR Album: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/verbalrenaissance/welcome-to-the-vr

See also  Science news of the week

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/855

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

You may also like

Dakota Theim Releases ‘Wild Magnolias’ | Niche Music

Manuel Mijares Surprised by Lucero’s Breakup with Michel...

Summer in Denmark – Part II: The forest

The cafe is scheduled to open in October....

Find the North Star Northern Star

Jessica Rodríguez Turns Heads with Trendsetting Look at...

Movie day. Two books that reminded me of...

They made my week the dresser

Daily Astrology Horoscopes by Walter Mercado: Saturday, July...

Singing Legend Tony Bennett Passes Away at 96

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy