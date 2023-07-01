2023/7/1 – Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago

Show notes
Oaks has an in depth chat with the Verbal Renaissance Label artists Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr & Regenerit coming out of Chicago. As well as covering individual tracks and their new joint Compilation album “Welcome To The VR”we delve into some deeper themes like; the approach to CHH music, unity amongst CHH creatives, sources of inspiration, gang culture in Chicago, the need to speak to the culture, women and the culture and a whole lot more.
Grab a cuppa and let’s get into it. Listen to the extended version to catch the whole conversation and some extra tracks.
Playlist:
Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher by Shakiah ft. Aasha Marie, A.I. The Anomaly & B Angelique
Nobody Greater by Aasha Marie ft. D. Lylez & Kristen Lowe
Don’t Lay It Down by Aasha Marie ft. Justin Martyr
Cold Streets by Justin Martyr ft. Thre
C.H.E.S.S. by Justin Martyr ft. Regenerit
Struggle Til I Die by Regenerit
House of Representatives by Cross Movement
Welcome To The VR by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna
CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher by CEL BLOK ft. King David tha Vessel, BRM, Regula, Kenneth Townsel, Thre, Aasha Marie, Arkutec, and Saint Dru
Hands In The Air by Verbal Renaissance ft. Justin Martyr, Aasha Marie, Regenerit & Rashawna
Tracks appear in the extended version of the episode
Links:
Rhymes N Roses 2.0 Cypher Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm0RUv0WUWo
Nobody Greater Video: https://youtu.be/EM98s-yEme0
Cold Streets Video: https://youtu.be/R4YB7bEUTFk
WWYS Virtual Concert Pt. 2 Video: https://youtu.be/CS1kBGDHLNo
CHH Chicago’s God Did Cypher Video: https://youtu.be/lpjPexKc2kI
Welcome To The VR Album: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/verbalrenaissance/welcome-to-the-vr
