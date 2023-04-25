Home » A government had never refused to publish the IMF report until this year: José Luis Magaña
A government had never refused to publish the IMF report until this year: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made for El Salvador, which the Salvadoran government did not allow to be published, which for the economist represents a red signal.

This report is made by the IMF every year for different member countries of this institution, where the economic situation, financial trends, main potential of the country to grow and main risks are disclosed, which allows countries to request loans.

“Governments must guarantee that this report is public, in all that I have been able to search in what has been Article 4 of the IMF, there has never been a time where the government has refused to publish this report until this year. There we can see a red flag of the economic conditions of the country “said the economist.

For Magaña, another red flag that can be observed is that on the Ministry of Finance portal there is only income and expense data, while the debt information is outdated, indicating that the Government data is updated until December 2021.

See the full statements:

