10 fiber-rich foods

Learn about the fiber-rich foods you should include in your diet to improve your digestion.

HUILA DAILY, HEALTH

Fiber is a substance of plant origin, which is why fruits, vegetables, and other foods such as nuts, become the main sources of plant origin that have this particularity.

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the digestive system cannot digest fiber, so this substance passes quickly through the intestine, thus providing different health benefits for those who consume it.

What role does fiber have in the human body?

Regular consumption of fiber adds bulk to your personal diet, these foods make those who eat them feel fuller quickly and are low in fat, so they can help you lose weight quickly and healthily.

Similarly, for people suffering from diabetes, foods rich in fiber play an essential role in their treatment, as they help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Eating fiber reduces cholesterol problems.

Also, regular consumption of fiber helps reduce constipation and lower cholesterol levels.

Why does eating high-fiber foods help reduce constipation?

According to the ‘Mayo Clinic’ medical and academic center, including foods with high levels of fiber in the daily diet increases the weight and size of the stool; creating a voluminous fecal matter easier to evacuate, thus decreasing the possibility of constipation.

Similarly, the organization ensures that “a balanced diet with high levels of fiber reduces the risk of developing hemorrhoids in the colon, therefore, it helps to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer.”

How does regular fiber intake reduce cholesterol levels?

Regular consumption of foods rich in fiber helps to significantly reduce blood cholesterol levels, as these foods are not digested by the body and circulate rapidly in the intestine.

It may interest you: Shortage of medicines in Colombia

Studies carried out by the ‘Mayo Clinic’ have shown that reducing levels of low-density lipoprotein, popularly known as “bad cholesterol”, lowers blood pressure and helps prevent cardiovascular diseases.

High fiber foods to include in your diet

The daily intake of foods rich in fiber for adults ages 19-50 is 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams for women. Here are some foods to include in your diet that have high amounts of fiber in their components:

– Cereals: all those products “whole grain, bran or fiber” in their name, provide approximately five grams of fiber per serving.

– Baked goods: change the consumption of white flour bread, for products that are made with whole wheat. All whole grain products contain large amounts of health-beneficial fiber.

– Legumes: Beans, peas, broad beans and lentils are excellent sources of fiber, as they improve intestinal transit. It is important to have these beans soaked ahead of time before being prepared in order to reap the benefits of consuming them.

– Young vegetables: the consumption of asparagus, beets, mushrooms, turnips and pumpkin helps to improve intestinal transit.

– Nuts: the consumption of flaxseed, almonds, sesame seeds, pistachios, walnuts, coconuts, cashews, peanuts, among others, provide approximately 10 or 11 grams of fiber for every 100 grams of the product consumed.

– Fruits: the consumption of apple, banana, pear, tangerine, mango and kiwi is recommended, without any type of preparation, since they are also rich in vitamins and minerals.

– Dehydrated fruits: Consume dehydrated fruits such as cape gooseberry, dragon fruit, papaya, pineapple, mango and peach. These foods are a good source of fiber.

– Whole grains: it is advisable to consume at least half of the grains of the regular diet in its integral presentation, such as wild rice, barley, whole wheat pasta or burgol wheat.

– Vegetables and vegetables: Likewise, vegetables such as broccoli, corn and potatoes, vegetables such as beets, cabbage, carrots, pumpkin, among others, provide a large amount of fiber in the daily diet.

– Salads: it is advisable to prepare salads with fresh herbs, such as lettuce, basil, oregano, parsley and coriander, which are herbs rich in fiber and that help regulate and function well in the intestine.