This week, kindergartens in primary and secondary schools in most cities in Guangdong, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Hunan ushered in a new spring semester. Schools around the world organized a variety of activities to welcome the students.

Early in the morning on the first day of school, the teachers of Pazhou Experimental School of Guangzhou Zhixin Middle School presented new semester gifts to the students at the school gate, including woodblock New Year pictures with New Year blessings. The school also specially set up a check-in point for entry, and took the first check-in photo for each student in the new semester.

On the first day of school, 630 students from Hangzhou Changjiang Experimental Primary School, led by world gymnastics champion He Ning, started the “Asian Games Happy Run” along the track. This year, the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou. In the new semester, the school has set up an exercise plan for the Asian Games year for children, so that they can enjoy the Asian Games in sports.

The Xinqu Primary School in Xinxiang City, Henan Province put the mental health course in the first class of the school year, and carried out a variety of activities such as group sand table, “ball travels thousands of miles”, “caterpillar treasure hunt”, “many people and many feet”.

Li Kexing, Principal of New District Primary School in Xinxiang City, Henan Province: Let the children experience the power of the team in a harmonious atmosphere of activities and relieve their emotions. We also hope that through our psychological courses, the children can adapt to campus life faster and better.

Schools in Shandong, Jiangxi and other places also integrate national defense education and safety education into the first lesson of the school year. In Dingnan, Jiangxi Province, the Traffic Police Brigade and the Fire Rescue Detachment entered the campus to teach the children on-site traffic and fire safety knowledge to enhance everyone’s safety awareness.

Zhan Xinyi, a student at No. 5 Primary School in Dingnan County, Jiangxi Province: Don’t go on a rampage when crossing the road to and from school. When a fire breaks out, we must deal with it calmly.

Cultural themed activities, planting family and country feelings and inheriting traditional culture

On the first day of the new semester, schools across the country also carried out various cultural themed activities with profound meanings to inherit traditional culture and cultivate children’s feelings for home and country.

At the opening ceremony of Shandong Jinan No. 26 Middle School, teachers and students jointly performed the gesture dance “Good Morning China“, lighting up the new semester with enthusiasm.

In Yancheng, Jiangsu, the children of Jiefang Road Experimental School expressed their gratitude to their parents, teachers and the motherland through sitcom performances and handmade card making.

Xu Weidong, Principal of Jiefang Road Experimental School, Tinghu District, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province: From loving the family, loving the school to loving the country, we will cultivate the children’s love for the country.

On the first day of school, students from Post Road Primary School in Nanchang, Jiangxi experienced movable type printing. Brushing ink, rubbing, through the teacher’s vivid explanation of the history of movable type printing and hands-on experience, the children have a deeper understanding of traditional culture.

In Shazitang Primary School, Yuhua District, Changsha City, Hunan Province, students are performing the sitcom “The Story of Benevolence, Righteousness, Propriety, Wisdom and Faith” that they carefully rehearsed during the winter vacation. The school hopes to cultivate the spirit of the students with excellent traditional Chinese culture in this way. Excited.

Zhang Yaru, a student from Shazitang Primary School in Changsha City, Hunan Province: I feel that this class is amazing. It allows us to feel the charm of excellent traditional Chinese culture. Excellent grades, study hard and make progress every day, strive to be a good boy in the new era, and contribute to the motherland in the future.

Practice in exploration and grow in labor

Hands-on practice and pioneering and innovative abilities have increasingly become compulsory courses for children in their growth. In the new semester, various activities are held in various places to allow students to practice in exploration and grow in labor.

Automatic climbing robots, cross-sea suspension tunnels, the new semester begins, and students from Nanjing Mechanics Primary School in Jiangsu are showing their winter homework. The school guides students to form research groups to conduct inquiry-based learning, so that they can establish a sense of innovation and shape a future-oriented scientific attitude from an early age.

Yan Yuhao, a student of Mechanical Elementary School in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province: Because my grandmother is old, it is inconvenient to get things up and down the stairs, so I want to build a robot that can climb stairs to help my grandmother and the elderly get things up and down the stairs.

Li Lin, Secretary of the General Party Branch of Mechanics Primary School in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province: By establishing research topics, formulating research plans, conducting research and practice, and summarizing and sharing research results, such long-chain research and long-term assignments allow innovation literacy to be developed in each research It grows up in the middle and grows out.

In Xilong Primary School in Anji, Zhejiang, students carefully planted white tea seedlings into the ecological tea garden. On the other side of the playground, the school has also set up an ecological grocery store. Students can use waste materials to make handmade works, so as to obtain the school’s white tea coins and exchange them for school supplies.

Ye Yuyan, Moral Education Director of Xilong Primary School, Anji County, Zhejiang Province: We opened our ecological market, which allows children to acquire a green and ecological life concept.