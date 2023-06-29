A madman, who because of his weakness, drove himself into a bunker, said about Putin Zelenskyj | World | .a week

“even the internal forces in Russia have already stopped looking at the fragile master of the Kremlin. Putin’s insanity has led to his weakness driving him into a deaf bunker. And that’s why it’s absurd to look back at such an incompetent leader of such an incompetent state,” stated Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his assessment of the recent events surrounding the so-called Prigozhin rebellion.

The Ukrainian president believes that, taking into account the internal distribution of forces in Russia, the time has come when the West should provide Ukraine with an action plan for NATO membership.

“Ukraine’s entry into NATO will be a strong signal to the world that this is an alliance that protects and defends, and it’s an alliance that has the experience of winners and the moral advantage of winners, and winners in a completely fair defense,” Zelenskyy said. However, in order for something like this to happen, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is necessary for all NATO partners to stop following what the Kremlin will say when making important decisions.

According to Zelenskyi, NATO will guarantee security for Ukraine, and Ukrainian defense and security forces will guarantee security and protection for other NATO members. In addition, a number of countries will benefit from Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia – Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, the countries of the Caucasus and the Baltic states.

The President of Ukraine also said that on the eve of important dates for Ukrainians, i.e. Constitution Day, Independence Day and others, Ukraine should draft and adopt the future doctrine of its country at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Any frozen conflict is still a war. “A war that is sure to break out, and the only question is when will it happen? Ukraine will never agree to any possibility of a frozen conflict,” the Ukrainian president said remotely to Moscow.

“All Russian murderers, terrorists and executioners must be held accountable for their actions against Ukrainian men and women,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said, adding that property belonging to the Russian Federation or someone from Putin’s circle of supporters should go to compensate Ukraine.

“The political and military leadership of Russia should not escape justice because they supposedly have immunity as leaders of the state. But they are not heads of state, they are bandits who seized control of the Russian state and, feeling impunity, became completely brazen and began to terrorize the whole world,” the Ukrainian head of state named the current Russian political representation briefly and clearly.

