Home News A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes southern Mexico
News

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes southern Mexico

by admin
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes southern Mexico

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook southern Mexico on Monday night, without the authorities yet having reported whether there are victims or material damage.

The earthquake had as its epicenter the town of Puerto Escondido, in the southern state of Oaxaca, about 500 kilometers from Mexico City, according to the National Seismological Service.

The authorities in the capital, where the seismic alert sent the population into a panic, announced that so far there are no victims or material damage.

“I am informed that so far no incidents have been reported after the low-magnitude earthquake,” the mayor of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter.

Dozens of people evacuated buildings upon hearing the alert, although the quake was not felt in the capital.

Most of these phenomena in Mexico originate in the Pacific, which has allowed the development of a seismic alert system in the center of the country.

With a thunderous sound, this alarm travels faster than seismic waves and warns of a major earthquake one minute on average before it occurs, allowing you to evacuate homes or find a safe area.

In 1985, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico, leaving large parts of the capital in ruins. According to civil registry data, more than 10,000 people died in the megacity alone.

Meanwhile, on September 19, 2017, another 7.1 earthquake surprised Mexicans, leaving 369 deaths.

See also  Civil protection, 44 new volunteers trained

You may also like

The Frieze of Aeneas, a Renaissance masterpiece reconstructed...

Peshawar, the alternative drainage system is estimated to...

The controversial phrase for which Piqué is branded...

Hebi City Held the Launching Ceremony of the...

Friuli Venezia Giulia regionals, the League burns Fdi...

China and Brazil agreed to trade in their...

‘Bad boy’, noted leader of the ‘Clan del...

Webinar on VisualARQ in Spanish

Guaranteed security for Monagas SC vs. Boca Juniors...

How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy