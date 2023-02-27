A man in Sichuan was fined 500 yuan for electric fish in his fish pond. The police revoked the punishment and apologized.

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-02-27 11:50

CCTV News Client News Recently, a man in Cuiping District, Yibin City, Sichuan Province was reported by netizens for electric fish in his fish pond. The local police station fined him 500 yuan, which sparked heated discussions on the Internet. The Cuiping District Branch of the Yibin City Public Security Bureau reported that it found that there was a problem of improper application of law in the handling of the case, and ordered the police station that imposed the administrative penalty to correct it.

The Cuiping District Branch of the Yibin Public Security Bureau issued a “Circular on the Situation” stating: In response to the incident of “a man being punished for electro-fishing in his own fish pond” concerned by netizens, after the joint review by the legal departments of the public security organs at both levels in the urban area, it was determined that the handling of the case existed. In case of inappropriate application of law, the police station that imposed the administrative penalty shall be instructed to make corrections. At present, the Cuiping Public Security Bureau has revoked the punishment decision of the local police station on the party concerned and refunded the fine in full. The person in charge of the police station has apologized to the parties in person and obtained understanding. The Municipal Bureau has instructed the sub-bureau to strengthen the supervision and guidance of administrative cases handled by the police station.