Bad weather, orange alert for thunderstorms throughout Puglia – Puglia
From midnight on June 15th and for 24 hours

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 14 – Orange alert throughout Puglia due to hydrogeological and hydrogeological risk due to thunderstorms from midnight on June 15 and for the following 24 hours. Scattered to widespread precipitation is expected, predominantly downpours or thunderstorms, with cumulative quantities from moderate to punctually high. (HANDLE).

